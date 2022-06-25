Prabhudeva Proves That He Is the Master In My Dear Bhootham’s 1st Single

Prabhudeva is all set to enthral in his next outing My Dear Bootham being directed by N Ragavan who delivered couple of hits in Tamil. Produced by Ramesh P Pillai of Abhishek Films, the film has music by D.Imman. The makers began the musical promotions by releasing first single Master Oh My Master from the movie.

D.Imman has scored a foot-tapping number that has groovy beats. Arvind Annest has crooned the number for which lyrics are provided by Dr Challa Bhagyalakshmi. Sridhar has done choreography for the song. Prabhudeva mesmerizes with his graceful dances in the song. Shot in a vibrant set, Prabhudeva’s elegant moves are the major highlight of the song. It will be an eye-feast to see Prabhudeva enacting some amazing dances in the song.

Prabhudeva will be seen in the character of Genie. My Dear Bootham is an out-and-out kids’ fantasy movie. The story revolves around the relationship between a kid and a genie and there will be a message too. Ramya Nambeesan plays the kid’s mother.

Child artistes Ashwanth, Param Guhanesh,Aliya, Saathvik, Sakthi and Kaesitha will be seen in important roles. Among them, Ashwanth of Super Deluxe fame has the most crucial role, and the film is his journey along with Prabhudeva's character. Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha, Aliya, Imman Annaachi, Suresh Menon and Lollu Sabha Swaminathan are the other prominent cast.

Cinematography of the movie is handled by UK Senthil Kumar. AN Balaji of Sri Lakshmi Jyothi Creitons will be releasing the movie in Telugu.

The film, which is currently in post-production, will be high on VFX.