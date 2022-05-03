Prabhu Deva To Team Up With Chiranjeevi: Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film Godfather being directed by Mohan Raja and produced on grand scale by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films will also feature Bollywood superstar Salman Khan playing an enormous role. That’s not all, the team planned an atom bombing swinging song on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan. The choreography for this special dance number will be done by Prabhu Deva, while music is scored by S Thaman.

Informing the same, Thaman tweeted, ““Yayyyy !! ❤️ THIS IS NEWS 🎬🧨💞 @PDdancing Will Be Choreographing An Atom Bombing Swinging Song For Our Boss @KChiruTweets and @BeingSalmanKhan Gaaru What A High Seriously @jayam_mohanraja Our Mighty #GodfatherMusic #Godfather This is GONNA LIT 🔥 THE Screens For Sure 😍 ”

The makers will film this song soon. However, it will be an eye feast for fans to see Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan dancing together and set the screens on fire with their graceful moves.

The picture shared by Thaman sees Chiranjeevi alongside Mohan Raja, Prabhu Deva and the composer.

Godfather is in last leg of shooting. Nayanthara is playing an important role, while Puri Jagannadh will be seen in a cameo. Satya Dev is also playing a full-length role in the movie.

Also Read: Highest Malayalam Grosser Odiyan Creates History After India Release



Top-notch technical team is handling different crafts of the movie. Master cinematographer Nirav Shah handles the camera, while the in-form music director SS Thaman renders soundtracks. Suresh Selvarajan - the art director for many Bollywood Blockbusters - takes care of the artwork of this film.

The film is produced jointly by RB Choudary and NV Prasad, while Konidela Surekha is presenting it.