Prabhas's Mirchi Actress Pregnant, To Soon Be Mother

Richa Gangopadhyay who was introduced to the silver screen with the Telugu movie 'Leader'. After that she appeared in the movie 'Nagavalli' and impressed with her performance. Richa, who caught everyone's attention with Ravi Teja's film 'Mirapakai', also received offers from Tamil and Bengali. She also acted as Prabhas' second heroine in the movie Mirchi which was one of her all time hits . Despite acting in only six Telugu films and two Tamil ones, Richa Gangopadhyay made a mark on the silver screen with her beauty and screen-presence. The cute actress who stole the hearts of many fans, but quit films while she had just established herself in 2013 to pursue higher studies and went back to America where she hailed from.

In December 2019 she married her business school classmate Joe Langella in America.

She recently shared with fans that she was pregnant. We have kept this matter a secret for some time. But now Joe, I'm so happy to be sharing it with all of you. Baby Langella is coming this June. "We are looking forward to that moment," she wrote on Instagram. Fans across the globe are wishing Richa, who will be entering motherhood soon.

Graduating in 2017 with an MBA from one of the top universities -Washington University in St. Louis- Olin Business School she works as a healthcare management consultant.