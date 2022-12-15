Prabhas Unstoppable with NBK Episode Date Out

Rebel star Prabhas is all set to appear on the popular celebrity talk Unstoppable with NBK. The show is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Prabhas is gracing the show with his best friend Gopichand.

The makers have completed the shoot for Unstoppable With NBK. The whole episode is going to stream on the popular streaming platform Aha on December 30, 2022.

On the career front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel. Salaar will release sometime in 2023.

