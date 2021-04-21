Prabhas Under Self Isolation, Radhe Shyam Shooting Stalled

As per reports Saaho star Prabhas has gone into self-isolation, for the second time and is currently at home in quarantine. This has brought the shooting of his latest film Radhe Shyam to an abrupt halt.

He is said to have gone into isolation after his personal makeup artist tested COVID-19 positive.

His film Radhe Shyam is currently under shooting for the final schedule. A few scenes along with a song are said to be pending as part of this schedule.

The Pan India actor is super busy this year with his slew of films including Salaar, Adipurush in the pipeline.

It is also learned that the entire Radheshyam film unit, including Prabhas, has gone into self-isolation.

An official confirmation about this awaited from the makers'' end.

Last year in March the Baahubali actor said he went into self-isolation after his return from Georgia after completing a film's shoot as a precautionary measure.

The actor is currently working on filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, which also features Pooja Hedge.

