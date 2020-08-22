Prabhas has been signing back to back projects; there’s no doubt, he would be having work pressure. Yes, what you read is true. So far, a bunch of films are there in Prabhas’ kitty. He is in a plan to complete the projects as early as possible. On the other hand, we think that he might be reeling under pressure to deliver hit, as his last film ‘Saaho’ didn’t bear any fruit at the box office. He is desperately waiting to recreate the success magic of Baahuabali. The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the pandemic to die down soon so that they can witness the films in theatres.

If sources are to be believed, Prabhas and the makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ are planning to resume the shoot in the middle of October. They want to wrap up the film shoot by the end of this year as Prabhas is occupied for the next two years with other projects. If everything becomes normal, the makers would release Radhe Shyam for the 2021 Pongal. An official confirmation about the release date is yet to be known.

Radhe Shyam is being directed by Radha Krishna who rose to fame with Jil. He has been working on Radhe Shyam for the last two years; wrapped up a 70% shoot and will complete the rest of the portions in two months. Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the film.

Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathya will be seen in pivotal roles. Manoj Paramahamsa is handling the camera.