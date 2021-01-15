Prabhas Turns Darling For Radhe Shyam Crew With Sankranti Surprise

Actor Prabhas once again proved to be the Darling that he is! The Saaho actor just completed shooting of his latest film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and helmed by director Radhakrishna Kumar under the UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies Banner.

The film completed shooting at record pace after the pandemic was over. In gratitude for the efforts made by the Radhe Shyam crew members, Prabhas is said to have gifted them branded watches which came as a surprise to many of them.

Some of the members took to social media to show the gift that Prabhas gave them and thanked Prabhas Anna for the wonderful Sankranti surprise.

Check out the tweets here:

Radhe Shyam is gearing up for a summer release. Prabhas has his hands full with Adipurush, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's new film with Deepika Padukone.

Saalr Movie Muhurtham shot took place today in Hyderabad. The function was attended by the producer of Hombale Films Vijay Kirangandur, KGF hero Yash and director Prashanth Neel.Prabhas was the cynosure of all eyes after being captured on camera with KGF actor Yash.

The photos of the muhurtham event are going viral on social media now.

Check Out The Exclusive Pictures From Salaar Launch Muhurat In Hyderabad

The Hombale Film producer also shared pictures of the Muhurtham function on Twitter.