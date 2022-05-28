Prabhas to Sport Mirchi Like Body in Salaar and Project K?

Prabhas is one of India's most popular and highest-paid actors. His Baahubali looks have got him a huge fan following around the world. But after Baahubali, Prabhas has not scored a single hit. Both Saaho and Radhe Shyam were rated average.

Irrespective of his movies becoming hit or flop, Prabhas' popularity is increasing by the day worldwide. After Radhe Shaym, most of the fans and audience were upset with Prabhas's looks. It is known that after Baahubali, Prabhas has gained weight, which makes him look different.

The buzz was that Prabhas was slimming down for his next project, Salaar, with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The latest we hear is that Prabhas is on a strict diet to lose weight for Salaar movie and Project K, in which he is expected to look lean and younger.

We know that Prabhas is a foodie, and stopping himself from having his favorite food could be hard. The actor also recently underwent a knee surgery, and his doctor has reportedly advised him to refrain from doing heavy exercises. But Prabhas is doing his best to adhere to the directors' orders and fans can't wait to see him back in the physique he sported in Mirchi.