Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most established actors in Tollywood. If you observe Prabhas is a bit slow in completing the films compared to his peers. Post Baahubali, Prabhas has been signing big-budget films and it is taking an extensive time to wrap up his films. They are getting delayed to hit the screens.

Looks like Prabhas is believed to have decided to speed up his work. If this is true, then we can witness Prabhas’ films every year. He last appeared in ‘Saaho’ which didn’t do well at the box office. His fans are eagerly waiting for ‘Radhe Shyam’, Prabhas' upcoming venture. The film may release next year. Prabhas told the makers of ‘Radha Shyam’ to wrap it up as early as possible, after things came to normalcy.

Another film in his pipeline is Nag Ashwini's that will also feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Latest reports reveal that Prabhas has signed a multi-starrer film with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. It is going to be Prabhas' film in Hindi. The film will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. Watch this space for more.