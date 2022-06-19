Prabhas' Salaar Will Have A Sequel?

Following the huge success of the Bahubali series, Prabhas is slated to return in a two-part sequel. There is news circulating that Salar director Prashanth Neel is planning to release the action-thriller in two parts. The first part of the film is set to be released on April 14, 2022, while development on the second part is expected to begin next year.

Prashanth Neel is believed to feel that the Salaar plot has enough potential to be split into two sections. The first part will be about an introduction to the universe of Salaar, while the second part will most likely be the film's conclusion. It is also predicted that an official announcement about the second part of Salaar will be made soon.

Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and will star Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The film was shot in Kannada and Telugu at the same time and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film's background soundtrack was created by Ravi Basrur, and the cinematography was handled by Bhuvan Gowda.