Prabhas Saaho Dialogue Makes Comeback For Bigg Boss Contestant Abhijeet

Very soon, we are going to witness the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Most of the netizens are predicting Abhijeet as the winner of the house. Abhijeet is one of the strongest contestants in the BB house. Ever since the show has started, he is playing his own game with much strategies and plans. He thinks logically and steps forwards. He is one of the contestants who thinks twice before doing any act. Abhijeet is called as most matured persons in the BB house.

In the Monday's episode we have seen Harika saying that Abhi has little ego. But, the fans of Abhijeet are saying that he is the person who knows how to act in each and every situation. Now, some of the fans are comparing him to that of Prabhas and are coming with some memes. Here are a few just, give a look at them.