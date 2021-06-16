Prabhas to Romance Deepika And A Telugu Ammayi in Nag Ashwin Movie?

Prabhas’ movie with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is the fourth film he has this year, apart from Salaar, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush in the line that he has. Touted to be a science fiction film produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it has Bollywood Diva Deepika Padukone who is slated to play the female lead along with another Telugu heroine.

This much-awaited combination is something everyone including Prabhas’ fans are looking forward to as this is the first time Deepika will be sharing the screen space with Prabhas.

The film is in the pre-production stage and the team is busy with the finalization of the rest of the cast and crew. Reports are strife that Nag Ashwin might rope in Raashi Khanna to play a crucial role in his directorial venture with Prabhas.

Though it’s not official we are yet to get any confirmation about who might be the second heroine in the film.

Nag Ashwin's science fiction film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Cinematographer Dani Sanchez Lopez and music director Mickey J Meyer have been roped in as the technical crew. Veteran filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will be working as the team mentor.

