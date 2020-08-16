Prabhas is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood and enjoys a massive fan following. After the humungous success of Baahubali, not only the filmmakers but also the actresses from other film industries are showing their interest to work with Prabhas. The 'Darling' of Tollywood has acquired larger than life image.

Recently, Prabhas has announced his next film with Nag Ashwini who previously helmed Mahanati which was declared as the biggest hit. According to the latest reports, the makers of the movie are in search of another heroine to play the second lead in the film. Reports suggest that she is likely to be from Tollywood and Prabhas doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake which he did for ‘Saaho’.

We all know that most of the stars in the film Saaho are from Bollywood and Telugu audience didn't connect to the grand celluloid. One of the biggest reasons for the Saaho disaster in Telugu could be the cast. The film did well in terms of box office figures.

Prabhas is believed to be asking Nag Ashwin and other filmmakers to be extra careful in finalizing the cast and crew. However, we don't know how far Prabhas has changed his mindset about the cast. An official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

On the career front, Prabhas will be seen in 'Radhe Shyam' which also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. It is set to hit the big screens by mid of 2021. Watch this space for more updates.