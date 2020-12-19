After the massive hit KGF Chapter 2, director Prashanth Neel would helm another big budget movie. Prabhas who became a global celebrity after the successful franchise Baahubali will be seen in Prashanth Neel's ambitious project Salaar. Considering both KGF and Baahubali were massive hits, the expectations over Salaar have touched the skies.

The multilingual movie is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the same production house which produced KGF. The Kannada production house has now become a pan India sensation with the announcement of this biggest production.

After the movie's announcement, a lot of talk has been doing the rounds in Gandhinagar circles as to how much Prabhas is being paid for this magnum opus Salaar. We have heard about 100 crore movies, I mean the blockbusters which rake in crores at box office post release. But have you heard about 100 crore remuneration? Well, if a buzz doing the rounds in social media is any indication, then Prabhas is charging a whopping Rs 100 crores for this pan India movie. Darling Prabhas remuneration is now in crores considering how much he has grown in his career.

If the remuneration for one person is 100 crores then one can well imagine the budget the makers have put into this movie considering the fact that the makers have to rope in the best co-stars, technicians etcetera. Stay tuned for updates.