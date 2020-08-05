Want to know some interesting news about Prabhas and Ram Charan. Fret not! We are here to tell you a piece of fascinating news about the most favourite heroes of Tollywood. Director Sandeep Vanga who rose to fame with ‘Arjun Reddy’ is all set to join his hands with Mega power star Ram Charan Tej.

Earlier, Sandeep Vanga is believed to have narrated a story to Prabhas. Due to some unknown reasons, Prabhas has rejected and he announced his next film with the 'Mahanati' filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Sandeep Vanga has been looking forward to work with an established actor, went with the same story to Charan. Sandeep narrated the story to Charan, it seems like the 'Rangasthalam' actor is happy with the script and gave a nod to act in the flick. Likewise, Prabhas story went to Ram Charan. Now, it remains to be seen, how Sandeep Vanga’s film with Charan works out with the audience.

On the career front, Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’. For the first time, Charan is sharing screen space with Jr NTR. It is one of the biggest films to release in 2021. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in the movie, Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri, and Sathya will be seen in the key roles.