Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Gets High Rating on IMDB

Radhe Shyam was released in the theatres on March 11, 2022. Fans of Prabhas are very happy. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the film and he narrated the story in an interesting manner. Most of the people are singing praises for Radha Krishna Kumar. The chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is simply superb. The film has got an 8.7 rating on IMDB.

Film Critic, KRK also appreciated the director, Radha Krishna Kumar. Here are the tweets made by KRK.

Director of #RadheShyam is very clever! Doing good job. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 10, 2022

First half of #RadheShyam is brilliant. Director is at his very best. @hegdepooja and #Prabhas𓃵 have done superb job. Hope 2nd half will be equally good. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 10, 2022

Even though second half is not as good as first half. Still #Radheshyam is a good film and it’s going to be a sure shot hit. Credit goes to Director! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 10, 2022

