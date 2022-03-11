Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Gets High Rating on IMDB

Mar 11, 2022, 10:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

Radhe Shyam was released in the theatres on March 11, 2022. Fans of Prabhas are very happy. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director of the film and he narrated the story in an interesting manner. Most of the people are singing praises for Radha Krishna Kumar. The chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is simply superb. The film has got an 8.7 rating on IMDB.

Film Critic, KRK also appreciated the director, Radha Krishna Kumar. Here are the tweets made by KRK.

Also Read: ​What Works For Prabhas' Radhe Shyam


Read More:

Tags: 
Radhe Shyam
Advertisement
Back to Top