Prabhas Proves His Box Office Power 

Radhe Shyam is an Indian period romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. The film is produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Set in Europe of the 1970s, the film tells the story of Vikram Aditya, a palmist who is conflicted between his destiny and his love for Prerana.