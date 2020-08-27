Prabhas is known as Darling by his fans and within the Industry as well. He has a very likeable character off-screen and a passion to dedicate himself for the roles he choose, on-screen.

He dedicated five years of his life to Baahubali films and two years each to Saaho and Radhe Shyam. He wants to look like the character perfectly on screen to match his directors' vision.

For Adipurush, which could start shooting from February, as per the latest reports, the actor started learning Indian ancient archery again. He did take training for Baahubali in the traditional art but this time, he has look like Lord Rama on screen and hence, he is learning the art form with more dedication.

The actor has set up a camp at his residence with trainers and he started training daily for two to three hours. He is also trimming down for Radhe Shyam, as the movie shoot could begin soon.

Nag Ashwin's film shoot will begin in late December and continue for 20-25 days till mid-January and then pick up again from April end, after Adipurush, say reports.