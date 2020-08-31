Prabhas has to finish Radhe Shyam shoot before he can join Nag Ashwin's futuristic drama or Om Raut's Adi Purush. Both the films are planning for 2022 release with Adi Purush hoping for possible 2021 release, if post production work finishes early.

Radhe Shyam will definitely release in Summer of 2021, say producers UV Creations and director, Radhakrishna Kumar. They have been planning from March to try and resume shoot but the lockdown and several other factors have been pushing them to cancel.

Now, they have firmly decided on going abroad and shoot in real locations with less cast and crew, say sources. As most of European countries are easing ban on International travel and Indian Government is also growing lenient on business travel, the team wants to fly in special flights and complete shoot, say sources.

Prabhas, director and Pooja Hegde, the lead actress will fly to real locations in Europe to quickly can important scenes with International crew. And they will fly back to Hyderabad, quarantine and then shoot in a bio bubble space created in Hyderabad studio to complete another important schedule, say sources.

Also, the actor will make an announcement about his next film after Adi Purush and this one will go on sets from second half of 2021, say sources. Lockdown seems to have increased pace in which Prabhas works.