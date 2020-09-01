Looks like Rebel star Prabhas is on the signing spree. The latest buzz on social media is that Prabhas is planning to make another special announcement about his next movie. Rumours are doing the rounds that Prabhas is already in discussion with most happening Tamil director. We don’t know whether this piece of news is true or not, but it is trending on twitter.

Over the past few days, Prabhas has been in the news for quite a long time for all the right reasons. He has a bunch of films in his kitty. Recently, he announced that he will be seen in an epic drama titled 'Adipurush’ and it is going to be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame.

Prabhas’ Adipurush will be a Telugu and Hindi bilingual film. It will also be dubbed into several other languages. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2021 and it will arrive in theatres sometime in 2022. The makers are yet to announce the remaining cast and crew of the movie. Filmy reports claim that Kiara Advani who was featured in Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama is likely to play opposite Prabhas in ‘Adipurush’. There is no official word whether she is really on board or not.

On the other hand, Prabhas also signed his next with Nag Ashwin who rose to fame with Mahanati. Deepika has been finalized as the leading lady and it will go on floors by early next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and the team of Radhe Shyam will soon be flying to Italy to shoot some of the major scenes. Prabhas will be back to work after a gap of six months. There is no doubt, Prabhas will be the busiest actor for the next two years. Reports are doing the rounds that Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam teaser is expected to be out on the occasion of Baahubali actor’s birthday which is on October 23. It is being helmed by Radha Krishna. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in the film.