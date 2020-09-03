It is very hard to decide who is the biggest actor in Tollywood, in terms of the stature and the quantum of business. The stardom depends on fan-following and the hits at the box office. As we all know, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are the highly rated actors of Tollywood. Do you know how much they are charging per each of their films? We will give you the dope on that.

Prabhas: His stocks have soared high thanks to the Bahubali series and he is gearing up to make a straight Hindi film with ‘Adipurush’. He will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan who will be seen in a negative shade. Expectations are high on this film. Apart from this, Prabhas has another mega project with Nag Ashwin and Deepika Padukone is all set to play the leading lady in the film. Prabhas is expanding his zones by working with Bollywood actors besides expanding his market pan-India. Naturally, he is in high demand. And that reflects in his remuneration too. According to sources, Prabhas is charging around a mind-blowing Rs 100 crore together for the two above mentioned films.

Mahesh Babu: One of the most popular actors of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu made his acting debut with Rajakumarudu. It didn’t fare well at the box office but he got critical acclaim from all quarters. He got recognition with ‘Murari’ which was a career breakthrough film for him. As of now, Mahesh Babu is on a high having delivered three back-to-back hits in the last three years -- Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. All those films raked in more than 200 crores at the box office. Mahesh Babu is believed to be demanding around Rs 80 crores per film.

Allu Arjun: He is the son of top producer Allu Aravind and wowed all of his fans and audiences with his acting chops. He has established himself as one of the most dependable top stars in Tollywood. His last film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ fared well at the box office. Now, he is believed to be charging Rs 25 crores per film.

Jr NTR: One of the bankable actors for a long time, he proved many times that he can pull off in any role very effortlessly. Two years ago, Jr NTR gave a blockbuster hit in ‘Aravind Samantha’ and after that he hasn’t released any movie yet. But, he is still in demand in the market, thanks to his popularity in both the Telugu states and his involvement in SS Rajamouli’s much awaited ‘RRR’. According to sources, Jr NTR is charging Rs 33 crores for every film.

Ram Charan: After a series of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed ones, Ram Charan is unstoppable on the career front. There is no looking back for the actor. Ram Charan's last hit was Rangasthalam which had set the cash registers ringing. Ram Charan is believed to be charging Rs 33 crores per film.