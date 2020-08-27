Rebel star Prabhas has become a pan India sensation after the unprecedented success of Baahubali franchise. One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is the most eligible bachelor of Tollywood. Recently, Prabhas’ friend Rana Daggubati got married to his long-time friend Miheeka Bajaj. Now, netizens are curious to know when Prabhas is entering the wedlock.

Every now and then, we have been hearing rumours about Prabhas’ wedding rumours but the actor never opened up about this most important event of his personal life.

While only Prabhas can answer this with certainty, there are speculations that claim Prabhas would relinquish his bachelorhood after the release of ‘Adipurush’, the most talked about mega venture. A few days back, Prabhas has announced his collaboration with Bollywood director Om Raut for ‘Adipurush’. The film is expected to be mounted on a lavish budget with its makers aiming for a release in 2022.

As we all know, Prabhas is going great guns in his career and fans are pretty excited about it. They are eagerly waiting to hear some good news about his marriage.

There were rumours that Prabhas was in a relationship with his Bahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. They look a good pair but the actor rubbished all such rumours and said that they are just good friends.

On the career front, Prabhas is preparing for his role in Adipurush. Before that, Prabhas will soon join the shooting of ‘Radhe Shyam’ which is set to resume from the second week of September. Prabhas has pinned huge hopes on ‘Radhe Shyam’ as his last film ‘Saaho’ turned out to be a disaster at the box office. ‘Radhe Shyam’ is being directed by Radha Krishna and also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.