Prabhas Mania: Italian Media Covers Radhe Shyam Shoot!

The handsome hunk of Tollywood, Prabhas is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam. Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in the grand celluloid. Now, the news is that a local Italian media had reported about the shooting of the film. The team of Radhe Shyam is shooting at Piemonte in Italy.

Nikil Murukan, a publicist took to his Twitter and shared a video with a caption, "#Italy media reports about #RadheShyam shooting that is taking place at Piemonte. Channel @TgrRai carries an exclusive feature of the shooting." In the video, one could see the team of Radhe Shyam interacting with the local media channels. Here is the video.

The movie Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by UV Creations. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree and Murali Sharma will be seen in the key roles in the film. Expectations are very high on the film and fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be seen in two other magnum opus movies, Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and another one is Nag Ashwin's film. Deepika Padukone will be seen as the female lead in the untitled flick. Prabhas is one of the stars who enjoys an incredible fan following across the globe.