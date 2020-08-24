Prabhas In, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun Out Of Race: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu, Stylish star Allu Arjun and Rebel star Prabhas are the top stars of Tollywood. The films 'Saaho', 'Sarileru Neekevaru', and 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' went on to become the highest-grossing films in the world of Telugu cinema. If the coronavirus pandemic didn't strike then Mahesh or Allu Arjun might have reserved their slot to release their upcoming movies 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' and 'Pushpa' during Sankranti fest.

Sadly, the novel coronavirus has changed the fate of big-budget films. Mahesh and Allu Arjun haven't completed their projects. Probably, it could take approximately seven to eight months to finish the entire shoot of 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' and 'Pushpa'. Looking at the incomplete shoots, Mahesh and Bunny might release their films in 2021 during Diwali or Dasara. It is crystal clear that Mahesh and Allu Arjun are out of Sankranti race in 2021.

There is a chance for our Prabhas' upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' to open in theatres on Sankranthi festival in 2021. Recently, the makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have announced that their film shoot would resume in the second week of September. Prabhas and makers are aiming to release the movie in the first quarter of next year. By the time, if theatres are open then Radhe Shyam is expected to hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranthi in 2021. This is how Prabhas is in, Mahesh, Allu Arjun are out of the Sankranthi race.

Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a fortune teller in 'Radhe Shyam' while Pooja Hegde is set to don dual roles in the film. It is directed by Radha Krishna and the film is financed by UV Creations. Radhe Shyam will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.