Prabhas Last Meeting With Krishnam Raju, Pics Viral

Tollywood original Rebel Star Krishnam Raju died following prolonged illness at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83. The senior Telugu actor's demise has left a huge void in TFI. Several Tollywood celebrities rushed to the hospital after hearing news of Krishnam Raju's death. A few even took Twitter to express their condolences.

Krishnam Raju's uncle Prabhas is heartbroken after receiving news of his uncle's demise. Krishnam Raju has been battling several health issues including pneumonia, chronic kidney ailment, and diabetes. Prabhas is said to have visited his uncle at the hospital yesterday. Pics of Prabhas' last meeting with Krishnam Raju at the AIG hospital have gone viral now.

