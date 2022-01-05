Prabhas Follows Rajamouli: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming flick Radhe Shyam is slated for release on January 7, 2022. Now, it has been officially postponed to March 18, 2022. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the postponement of the film. The official confirmation about postponement will be made soon.

If you recall, Rajamouli had plans to release RRR on January 7, 2022. Rajamouli and his team did massive promotions for the same. However, after taking into consideration the current scenario in and out of the country, RRR makers were left with no choice but to rethink their decision. The RRR makers finaly postponed the film. It appears Prabhas is following the footsteps of Rajamouli in postponing Radhe Shyam to summer.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna of Jilla fame. The film is produced under the banner UV Creations. The film has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead.