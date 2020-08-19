Prabhas' Fee, Budget Of His Films Will Leave You In Shock

Rebel star Prabhas is signing back to back high budget films. Looks like Prabhas doesn’t have any competition with his colleagues, especially with the top-rated actors of Tollywood. He is on the pinnacle of his career. Thanks to Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which kept him in a new league. Since then Prabhas is shining brightly in the film industry.

Currently, Prabhas is occupied with three projects namely Radhe Shyam, Prabhas 21, and Adipurush. Going into details, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is being made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, while Nag Ashwin’s film will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 250 Crore. Prabhas's latest project Adipurush will be made on a lavish budget of Rs 500 crore.

If you calculate the budget of three movies then it will soar up to Rs 900 crore and another Rs 100 crore will add for the movie promotions of all the three flicks. The total budget for Prabhas' movies will rake up to Rs 1,000 crores. Isn’t this news stunning? A big Yes. With a budget of Rs. 1,000 crore, seven small budget movies can be produced in Telugu.

Besides the budget of the flicks, one more astonishing thing is the remuneration of Prabhas. The 'Baahubali' hero might be getting around Rs 200 Cr for three films? There were reports that Prabhas is said to be charging Rs 70 crores for Nag Ashwin's film.

Adipurush is a bigger project than Baahubali. Prabhas could demand Rs 100 Cr for Adipurush which will be directed by Om Raut and it marks Prabhas' straight film in Hindi.

Prabhas was last seen in 'Saaho' which didn't do well at the box office. Prabhas and his fans pinned huge hopes on these films.