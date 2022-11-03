Prabhas Fans Trolling Shahrukh Khan, Find Out Why

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan released the first teaser of his highly anticipated film ‘Pathaan’, giving his fans the perfect return gift on his 57th birthday.

Shah Rukh is introduced as the battered, bloodied spy who proclaims he is alive ("Zinda hai") when a man wonders if Pathaan was dead.

Billed as a "high-octane spy thriller", ‘Pathaan’ is directed by Siddharth Anand of "War" and ‘Bang Bang’ fame. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While scores of netizens have been bashing the makers for copying scenes from several films like ‘Dus’ and ‘WAR’ (helmed by Anand), a Reddit user pointed out that SRK’s jetpack scene is also a rip-off from the Prabhas-starrer ‘Saaho’.

One user wrote, "Saaho is already trending on Twitter just because of this shot, they are saying that Saaho's teaser was way better than this."

"Remember when zero's trailer looked decent and then the end scene shat all over it by showing a goddamn rocket launch? Same here for me, trailer seemed okay until this scene and then the end shat all over it and left a bad taste," added another.

"Why did they have to include this? It will get memed and might ruin its hype. Beast also got trolled for this type of shit. Such an unnecessary sequence. Somebody tell them modern warfare doesn't mean people flying on Jetpack," commented one user.

'Pathaan' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

'Pathaan' marks the return of SRK to the silver screen after 4 years. It is presented by Yash Raj Films.

The film also marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year', and 'Chennai Express'.

Apart from 'Pathaan', SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Courtesy: FPJ