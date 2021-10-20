Prabhas Fans Go Crazy as Salaar Scene Leaked From Sets

The handsome hunk of Tollywood is going to celebrate his birthday on October 23rd. For the last few days, different hashtags related to Prabhas are trending on all social media platforms. On the professional front, he is acting in many pan-Indian films. The makers of Prabhas' films are planning to throw a surprise to his fans. Now, the news is that a short video clipping from the movie, Salaar has been leaked and the video is going viral. In the video, one could see a gun in Prabhas' hand and the scene looks intense. Here is the video, just give a look at it. Fans are loving the video that has been leaked.

Here is the leaked bit for out fans 💥#PrabhasBirthdayCDP #Prabhas #Salaar

Kutha ramp antey edhey nemo 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/AIJ0YzD0o5 — PRABHAS UPDATES OFFICIAL (@PRABHASUPDATESS) October 19, 2021

Prashant Neel is the director of the film Salar and it is being made on a huge budget. It is a Kannada-Telugu bilingual. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film. Salaar will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

On the other hand, Prabhas is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Adipurush. Recently, some pics from the sets of Adipurush got leaked and they went viral.

Today, the makers of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam have released a poster. Here is the poster, just give a look at it.

Who is Vikramaditya? 🤔 Stay tuned to find out in the #RadheShyam teaser, out on 23rd October! ☺️💕 Enjoy the teaser in English with subtitles in multiple languages! #GlobalPrabhasDay Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja pic.twitter.com/MJU1p8UBlW — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) October 20, 2021

Also Read: Meet The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Also Read: ​Bigg Boss 15: Opening Voting Trend For Week 3