Prabhas Fans Create Twitter Rampage, Argue Saaho Still No.1 In Nizam Collections Vs Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Hindi hit Pink, released in theatres worldwide on Friday. The movie has opened to positive reviews. Although the makers of the film haven't disclosed any real numbers with respect to box office collections, fans of the Tollywood actor have been trending hashtags claiming record collections for the movie.

However, fans of Tollywood Rebel Star Prabhas beg to differ. They have been on a rampage on Twitter trending the hashtag #Saaho to prove that no movie has come close to Saaho with respect to Nizam collections. Prabhas fans contend that Prabhas's Saaho continues to be No.1 in Nizam collections. The tweets posted by Prabhas fans have taken social media by storm. Here's a look at the tweets.

Still #Saaho Holds Nizam And Nellore All Time day 1 Record Openings .#Prabhas Massss 💥😎 pic.twitter.com/pobJoGU0Cl — Prabhas Rules ™ (@PrabhasRules) April 10, 2021

Still Nizam Area Last 3 Day 1 records :#Baahubali - 6.3cr in 2015#Baahubali2 - 8.9cr in 2017#Saaho - 9.4cr in 2019 Now #RadheShyam - 2021 loading 💥 Nizam Gadda Rebelstar #Prabhas Adda 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m4R8nWn43K — Prabhas Warriors™ (@PrabhasWariors) April 10, 2021

#VakeelSaab in Top 4 in 1st Day Shares in Telugu States : 1. #Baahubali2 43 Cr Share 2. #SyeRaa 35 Cr Share 3. #Saaho 34 Cr Share 4. #VakeelSaab 32 Cr Share Loss of more than 10 Cr Share for #VakeelSaab becoz of JAGAN MUNDA REDDY Dirty Politics. — Jack (@Jack_aa_ok) April 10, 2021

PRABHAS Last 4 Films - Nizam : 👑#Saaho Day 1 : 9.5Cr Share ( Without Additional Shows )#Baahubali2 Day 1 : 8.9Cr Share#Baahubali1 Day 1 : 6.3Cr Share

Mirchi - Top 2 ( Unseason ) All Time Records 🤟 Many More Yet To Come ⌛ pic.twitter.com/jENMCmkgn8 — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@PurnaReddy_07_) April 10, 2021