Prabhas Fans Are Disappointed With Adipurush Teaser

Prabhas's first teaser of Adipurush got released on Sunday evening. Netizens were excited about the Adipurush teaser, and as the first look of Prabhas as Rama was released, their expectations skyrocketed. However, the CGI and VFX in the film Adipurush disappointed the audience. By highlighting selected scenes in the Adipurush teaser, various memes have been created on Twitter. Especially viewers troll Adipurush makers over the movie budget. Netizens urge the makers to stop fooling the public by claiming that the Adipurush movie budget is Rs 550 crores despite the film's poor CGI and VFX. It seems like Prabhas fans are not happy with Prabhas appearance and have created a humorous meme based on Saif Ali Khan's Raavan look. On the other hand, Tollywood fans are requesting Bollywood directors to stop doing remakes and ruining Indian history.

Check out the tweets

This movie is an insult to #Ramayana



-Why Ravan and Hanuman are not wearing Mukut?

-What kind of hair style #SaifAliKhan has he’s looking like Khilji

-Ravan was one of the wisest Bramhin can't even see his Janeu



Disappointed#DisappointingAdipurish #AadiPurush#AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/tmj0niapCE — ˥¡HOW ∀ᴚʇOH˥∀W🇮🇳 मोहिल मल्होत्रा🇮🇳 (@MO_HI_L_8) October 3, 2022

I was wrong about #Adipurush, we can't do justice to stories like #Ramayana & #Mahabharata unless we have a budget of 1000+ crores. #Adipurush looks promising but I am #disappointed with the VFX & CGI. Instead of Prabhas's hefty fees, makers could have invested that money in VFX. pic.twitter.com/1s6gCb9Phh — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) October 2, 2022

We should blame @omraut and his worst creative work. This is Bullshitt teaser. @omraut should tell VFX team to change things before getting it out of hand. Movie looks like Cartoons.

Very disappointed. #DisappointingAdipurish — Indian Tidbits (@Indian_Tidbits) October 3, 2022

Adipurush is an upcoming Indian Hindu historical film based on the epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Made on a budget of ₹300−500 crore (US$−63 million), Adipurush is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.