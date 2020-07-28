Since the time the coming-together of Rebel Star Prabhas and Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone for a film, the forthcoming project has drawing all the attention from across the country. One cannot deny the fact that the two actors are highly paid stars, having delivered dime a dozen hits at the box office in their respective industries. Bahubali has entirely changed the image of Prabhas, taking it to an all too new level. It’s a space where most of the actresses show their desperation to associate with Prabhas, all thanks to the Baahubali franchise.

Post Baahubali, Prabhas is showing keen interest to work with Bollywood lasses to add to the pan-Indian appeal that he was created for his films. In his last venture Saaho, he shared screen space with Shraddha Kapoor. Now, he had Deepika Padukone to give him company on screen in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming film dubbed as #Prabhas 21.

Nag Ashwin has previously helmed national award winning film ‘Mahanati’, a biopic of legendary south Indian actress Savithri. The film featured Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. Needless to say, Prabhas and Deepika’s Jodi will steal the show in the film which will remain in the hearts of the audiences for years. Latest reports reveal that the film is expected to go on the floors in April 2021. Also, it is touted to be one of the biggest Indian films till date as it is being made on a lavish budget featuring plenty of VFX effects and scaled-up action.

Deepika agreeing to work in this Telugu film, certainly, comes with high price. Any wild guesses about their remuneration? We don’t want our viewers to scratch their heads. It is learnt, Prabhas and Deepika are being paid Rs 70 crores and Rs 30 crores respectively. In short, the makers are shelling out Rs 100 crores just on these two top stars alone!

Prabhas, Deepika’s yet to be titled flick will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. Keep checking this space for more updates on this exciting project.