Prabhas' Bestie Anushka Shetty's Heartbreaking Message Over Krishnam Raju Demise

Sep 11, 2022, 10:59 IST
Tollywood - Sakshi Post

Tollywood legendary actor UV Krishnam Raju (83) passed away this morning. He breathed his last at 3.25 am in midnight while undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife Shyamaladevi and daughters Sai Praseedha, Sai Prakeerti, and Sai Pradeepti. 
After the death of Krishnam Raju, celebs and fans took to Twitter and shared condolence messages on Twitter.

Anushka Shetty one of Prabhas's best friends shared an image on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts."  Here is the post.

