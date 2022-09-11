Prabhas' Bestie Anushka Shetty's Heartbreaking Message Over Krishnam Raju Demise

Tollywood legendary actor UV Krishnam Raju (83) passed away this morning. He breathed his last at 3.25 am in midnight while undergoing treatment at the AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He is survived by his wife Shyamaladevi and daughters Sai Praseedha, Sai Prakeerti, and Sai Pradeepti.

After the death of Krishnam Raju, celebs and fans took to Twitter and shared condolence messages on Twitter.

Anushka Shetty one of Prabhas's best friends shared an image on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Rest in peace our very own Krishnam raju garu … a legend a soul with the biggest heart ..U will live on in our hearts." Here is the post.

Here are some tweets by Celebs.

Rest In Peace Rebel Star ! pic.twitter.com/BjSKeCbIMR — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 11, 2022

Shocked to learn that Krishnam Raju garu is no more... A very sad day for me and the entire industry. His life, his work and his immense contribution to cinema will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Prabhas and the entire family during this difficult time 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 11, 2022

Saddened to learn about the demise of one of the most popular stars of Telugu Cinema, Rebel star Sri Krishnam Raju Garu My wholehearted condolences to Prabhas Garu, his family members & friends Rest in peace #KrishnamRaju Garu 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 11, 2022

Superstar #Krishna Garu shares his bonding with Rebel Star #KrishnamRaju Garu and expressed his deepest condolences to the family. #RIPKrishnamRajuGaru pic.twitter.com/sOQuAEDTrN — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) September 11, 2022

An irreparable loss and an end of an era! Praying for strength to the family of #KrishnamRaju garu. pic.twitter.com/RBCOx16IWl — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) September 11, 2022