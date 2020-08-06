Rebel star Prabhas has achieved a milestone on social media after the number of his followers on his Instagram account crossed 5 million. He is way ahead than his colleagues Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this context.

Prabhas has emerged as one of the biggest stars working with various directors in Telugu and Hindi. His popularity transcended beyond Tollywood with his stunning performances in the Baahubali franchise.

With a Pan-India appeal now, the craze for the actor has burgeoned and the latest proof of it is the five-million and more followers on his Instagram account.

Interestingly, Prabhas made his debut on Instagram only a year back in 2019. Within one year, the actor could see more than five million fans following him.

Prabhas has gone past the likes of Jr NTR and Ram Charan who enjoy a decent fan following with 1.8 million and 2.7 million respectively.

On the career front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ also featuring Pooja Hegde.