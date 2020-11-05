Prabhas Baahubali Re Release: Tollywood Follows Sandalwood Formula To Woo Crowds To Theatres

Coronavirus has kept people away from theatres. The COVID 19 infection hit several sectors hard and the movie industry was one of them. As if six months of lockdown was not enough to create losses, now the fear of contracting the deadly infection has kept the masses away from theatres. Even though the government has given a go-ahead to open theatres, the people are not too sure about watching movies on the big screen.

Filmmakers are naturally worried a lot. The Kannada film industry (Sandalwood) took the lead to battle this by re-releasing some hit Kannada movies in theatres. This has ensured some collections for distributors and theatre owners before new movies are screened. It is kind of a litmus test and filmmakers are watching the developments closely to gauge the fate of their movies.

Now, we know that several new movies are lined up for release. A few among them are big budget movies made by pumping in insanely huge amounts of money. So producers are wondering if they can even break even with theatrical release. While several moviemakers have opted for digital release, the ones that have invested a whopping amount of money on movies are not willing to give up just yet. They believe that their movies deserve to be released on the big screen as a lot of effort technically and otherwise have gone into it.

Taking a cue from Sandalwood, Tollywood we hear is considering the option of re-release. If a buzz doing the rounds is true, then SS Rajamouli's Bahaubali is all set to re release in theatres again.

Prabhas's Baahubali movie was a massive hit so much so that the box office records created history in India cinema. The movie collections also set a new benchmark for not only Telugu movies but also other movies across the industry.

Bahaubali starred Prabhas, Rana Dagggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna and Nasser in key roles. Even though the movie has been played on TV several times and is available for streaming on OTT platforms, it remains to be seen if the Prabhas movie still has the stamina to woo crowd to theatres.

If a rumour making the news is anything to go by, then the makers will first release the Hindi version before releasing the Telugu one.