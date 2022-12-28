Hyderabad: Prabhas is undoubtedly a Pan-India star who has made his mark in the glamour world with his dedicated and stunning performances. He has an unbeatable charm and holds all the grace to win hearts. He recently made an appearance at the popular chat show in aha, Unstoppable 2 with NBK, and his advent has grabbed the eyeballs of many. The episode is set to serve a full-course meal to the fandom as it has captured countless memories of Prabhas and Gopichand with Nandamuri Balakrishna. That being the case, aha has faced a tough time editing the episode as the moments one should experience are worthwhile. Therefore, the 100% local platform decided to air the Baahubali episode in two parts. Yes, the 100 minutes Baahubali episode will streaming on: Baahubali – Unstoppable 2 with NBK I The Beginning on 30th December as a New Year treat, followed by Baahubali – Unstoppable 2 with NBK I The Conclusion on 6th December.

e history of Unstoppable with the NBK chat show, this is the first episode to be cut into two different episodes. While the first episode is fun interaction between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Prabhas on 30th December exclusively on aha as a New Year treat, the 6th December episode is about Prabhas and his best pal actor Gopichand and NBK, where they share their struggles in the industry and how their friendship blossomed over the years.

According to the aha official sources, "We have received numerous messages from fans asking us not to edit the episode. Additionally, aha and Prabhas have been delighted with the outcome. Therefore, we decided to go ahead with the two parts after consulting Prabhas, Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team internally. There is no better way to celebrate the New Year than with the Prabhas episode with NBK on aha. Expect the unexpected, as so much fun, and revelations will hit the aha screens on 30th December and 6th January."

Revealing a bit of fun game in the episode in the Baahubali – The Beginning episode of Unstoppable 2 with NBK, Nandamuri Balakrishna asks Prabhas about his relationship with Seetha, to which the latter reveals a lot of things which was unheard and unseen by the people across.

Stay tuned to the Baahubali episodes of Prabhas only on aha’s Unstoppable 2 with NBK!

