HYDERABAD: Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has been in the news for quite some time and the makers have released the first look poster of the grand celluloid on July 10th. In the poster one can see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a romantic pose. Fans are going gaga over the poster and it has broken the internet in a never before seen scenario. The poster has garnered a massive response with more than 1.2 Million likes within 24 hours. The hashtag #RadheShyam trended online and it has got more than 6.3 Million tweets in 24 hours.

Radha Krishna is the director of the film and it is financed by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The movie is being made on a huge budget. The film is set in the backdrop of the 1970's love story and sources say that Prabhas will be seen in the role of a fortune teller. Pooja Hegde will share the screen space alongside Rebel Star and she will reportedly essay the role of a princess. The movie will be released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Fans of Prabhas got impressed with the first look and the poster of Radhe Shyam. Here are some of the tweets from the Twitter.

Important Note to All #Prabhas Fans 📣

From Now on Include " #RadheShyam " in every Tweet, each and EVERY Tweet related to #Prabhas

Cinema release varaku even if Irrelevant అయినా తప్పకుండా #Radheshyam Tag ఉండాలి All Tweets lo ✅ pic.twitter.com/h9hrge5wPW — Prabhas (@Prabhas_Team) July 11, 2020

#RadheShyam FirstLook Records 💥 --> Biggest Title Trend In India 6.3M Tweets

--> Fastest 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M Tweeted Title Tag

--> First Ever Title Tag To Reach 4.5M To 6.3M Tweets (5M - 6M)#Prabhas Fans 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vkYJHUrsBX — Prabhas Rules ™ (@PrabhasRules) July 11, 2020

On July 10th, not only the hashtag #RadheShyam trended but also some other hashtags in the name of Prabhas trended. The film 'Baahubali: The Beginning' completed five years of release on July 10th and the period movie created new records in the world of cinema. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nasser played key roles in the movie. Prabhas also shared a video on his Instagram. Here is the post.