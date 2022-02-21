Prabhas-Amitabh Bachchan Bond over Food on Project K Sets

Hyderabad: Baahubali Prabhas, who is now collaborating with Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the film "Project K," spoils him with exquisite home-cooked meals.

The "Sarkar" actor, who was moved by Prabhas' gesture, expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

Taking to his Twitter on Monday (February 21), Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4198 – ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas.. your generosity is beyond measure". A "You bring me home-cooked food, beyond delicious.. you send me quantity beyond measure.. Could have fed an army.. the special cookies.. beyond scrumptious."

"And your compliments beyond digestible," Big B wrote, adding wit to his praises.

T 4198 - 'Bahubali' Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army ..

the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious ..

And your compliments beyond digestible 🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 20, 2022

Most of the celebrities with whom Prabhas has worked have experienced his gracious hospitality, which includes regional cuisines.

In terms of work, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan have teamed up for a project tentatively termed "Project K." Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film, which will be directed by Nag Aswin of "Mahanati" fame.

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Complete Winner's List

The shooting for this big-budget film has begun, and the stars have already completed a couple of schedules.