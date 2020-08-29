Rebel star Prabhas and Stylish star Allu Arjun share a great bond with each other. Those who don’t know, Allu Arjun is the best friend of Prabhas. Yes.... Now, the news is that Dil Raju is planning to bring Allu Arjun and Prabhas together for a movie. Going into the details, Dil Raju had planned to do a movie with Prabhas but things didn’t materialize.

On the other hand, Dil Raju was supposed to work with Allu Arjun for ‘Icon’ film but the movie was put on hold for unknown reasons. Now, Dil Raju is planning something big to feature Allu Arjun and Prabhas in multi-starrer movie. An official confirmation about the same is expected to be out soon.

Meanwhile, Prabhas and Allu Arjun are occupied with a slew of projects, both the stars may be available for a new movie after 2021. Talking about Prabhas’ film, he will be seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’, and the Baahubali actor is expected to join the shoot from the second week of September.

After that, he will feature in Adipurush which will be directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. While Allu Arjun is basking in the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and he will be seen in ‘Pushpa’, next. The film is being directed by Sukumar. Rashmika is going to share screen space with Bunny. Watch this space for the latest updates.