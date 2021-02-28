Prabhas' Action Thriller Salaar Worldwide Release On April 14, 2022

KGF director Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller "Salaar", featuring Bahhubali star Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, is set for a theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

Touted to as a pan-India project, Salaar is produced by Hombale Films.

Prashanth Neel, who earlier directed the action movie franchise "KGF", where the first KGF was a blockbuster is awaiting the release of its second part.

Sharing the good news Neel took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.

"Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote.

The film will see Prabhas in a completely different look and he said to play a violent character.

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said earlier during the launch of the film.

Apart from "Salaar", Prabhas will also be seen in a romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, followed by Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and the Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush.