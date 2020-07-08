HYDERABAD: Till now, there are many rumours about Prabhas 20 and there are no clear updates about the film, right! Well, don't think that we have come up with yet another rumour about the most anticipated flick of the year. The news is that the makers of the movie have announced that they are going to unveil the first look of the grand celluloid on July 10 at 10 AM.

Prabhas shared a picture of a clock on his Instagram. In the clock, one could see the world map. Fans are eagerly waiting for the first look and title of the movie. Now the hashtag #Prabhas20 is trending online. Prabhas is not just a bona fide hero but he is also a sensation in the world of cinema. He enjoys an immense fan following across the country. Needless to say about how girls go gaga over this most eligible bachelor of the Tollywood. Here is the post made by Prabhas.

Earlier, reports came that the makers of the movie are planning to construct a hospital at Annapurna Studios and they are also scouting for some locations in the local areas owing to coronavirus pandemic.

Radha Krishna is the director of the flick and is financed by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. The pan-India project was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres by the end of 2020 but due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the shooting of the film has been halted and the release date got postponed.

The film is set in the backdrop of 1970's love story and sources say that Prabhas will be seen in the role of a fortune teller. Pooja Hegde will share the screenspace alongside Rebel Star and she will reportedly essay the role of a princess.

Grapevine suggest that the title of the movie is going to be Radhe Shyam. A couple of days ago, #RadheShyam trended online. The film will be released in four languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

After Prabhas 20, Rebel Star will be next seen in the movie under the direction of Nag Ashwin. The shooting of the movie was supposed to start this summer but now, it has been delayed. Earlier, reports claimed that that the film will go on the floors in the month of October this year. But now, the latest reports suggest that the movie will start rolling in the month of April next year. As of now there is no official information, let us wait for it.