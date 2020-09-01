The coronavirus outbreak prompted the indefinite closure of cinema theatres across the globe. Some of the countries which witnessed a decline in COVID cases are reopening cinema halls. Japan is one such country which has opened theatres and welcomed the audiences to enjoy the films amid the ongoing pandemic.

Prabhas starrer Saaho dubbed version was released in Japanese theatres in January this year. According to sources, Saaho has successfully completed 150 days of theatrical run in Japan. Post Bahubali, Saaho was released amid high expectations but the content of the film failed to grab the audiences’ attention.

It failed miserably in India but is breaking every possible record at the Japanese box office. Saaho has managed to earn a spot among the top five grossing Indian films In Japan.

It was directed by Sujeeth and features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Prabhas earned a huge fan following with his note-worthy performance in Baahubali. Saaho success in Japan is testimony to Prabhas’ international stardom.

Prabhas has a few films lined up with Nag Ashwin and Om Raut besides another project which is yet to be announced. Currently, he is working with Radha Krishna for ‘Radhe Shyam’ which is aiming for a release early next year. Watch this space for more updates.