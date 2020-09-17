One cannot deny the fact that Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. Prabhas is occupied with multiple films and apparently, he doesn’t have the time to relax. Ever since Prabhas attained stardom with Baahubali, whatever he does becomes news these days.

What we bought today for our readers about Prabhas is that one of his old pictures is doing rounds on social media. The immediate question is what's so special in the picture. Prabhas is seen in a clean-shaven look. Generally, Prabhas sports a stubble but in the latest viral photo, Prabhas is looking young and dynamic. Take a look at the picture:

Meanwhile, Prabhas was last seen in ‘Saaho’ which was rejected by critics and audiences, as there was no content in the film. Prabhas nailed performance wise but couldn’t grab the audiences' attention with content which is the only big asset for any film to create wonders at the box office.

Prabhas is expected to begin Radhe Shyam shoot shortly. He has pinned huge hopes on this film and the makers are eyeing to release the film by early next year. Radhe Shyam which is directed by Radha Krishna also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Watch this space for more updates.

