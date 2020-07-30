Even after three releases, Akkineni Akhil, the eldest son of Nagarjuna, is still looking for that elusive hit against his name. In a bid to woo the audiences, the Mr Majnu star is trying out stories of different genres. Despite his efforts, all his flicks fell flat at the box office.

Trying to reverse his fortunes, Akhil has teamed up with Allu Aravind’s GA 2 Pictures for his upcoming film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’. To his luck, the makers of the film managed to rope in Pooja Hegde as his on-screen love interest. But due to the coronavirus scare, all film shootings have been halted for over four months now. This is a definite bolt from the blue for the young scion of Akkineni family.

Trying to shake off the COVID blues, the film unit has released the first look poster of ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ in an attempt to keep the curiosity levels high among the audiences. While the ordinary movie buff has fallen for the impressive poster, it however unwittingly kicked up a mini-storm on social media, taking the focus on to an entirely different tangent.

You heard that right! The poster received flak from many netizens who found it objectionable for the male ego. No doubt, the first-look poster created the desired buzz on twitter for the delight of the film crew. But the makers would not have anticipated the poster also becoming the butt of jokes and trolls for its content on the flipside.

The poster shows both Pooja Hegde and Akhil in sitting posture and the lovely lass placing her shining legs right near Akhil’s head. Obviously, it ended up bruising the ego of many men who felt that all hell would have broken loose had there been a role reversal. One user said that it would have instantly become a national issue which would have been seen as a regressive act by the male-dominant psyche.

Here’s how twitter trolled Akhil and his ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ first look poster:

The film is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar and produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA 2 Pictures. Gopi Sundher is composing the music. Watch this space for more updates.