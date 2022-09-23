Moving on from the Oscars disappointment after his latest film RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) failed to make an entry, Pan India director SS Rajamouli has moved on from the snub and has signed up with been signed by the prestigious Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

In a matter of pride for the Telugu Film Industry, a Telugu film director being signed in by a US-Based entertainment and sports firm is a big achievement as Rajamouli has successfully pushed the boundaries of Telugu cinema as a regional cinema and brought it into the forefront of Indian cinema with his Baahubali 1 and 2. After this success, Rajamouli has pushed his presence another notch and brought Telugu films to the global platform and made the world sit up and notice his latest offing RRR which features two of the biggest stars of Tollywood , Jr NTR and Ram Charan.The period epic is the only non-English-language film to trend globally for 10 consecutive weeks on Netflix.

Rajamouli joins the list of Indian film celebrities who have earlier been signed by Hollywood agencies like Irrfan Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

Rajamouli will be directing Mahesh Babu in his next untitled feature and the film is likely to start shooting from next year.