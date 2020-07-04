HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana has considered the requests from the film and TV industries to resume work safely after the lockdown but the COVID-19 scare still exists. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing and a few small screen stars have also been infected with the deadly virus. It is reported that TV star Sakshi Siva was tested positive for coronavirus. He is known for playing a prominent role in popular serials like Akka Mogudu, No.1 Kodalu, and Mounaragalu serials. The news of Sakshi Shiva infected with coronavirus is creating ripples among the filmy circles. The makers of the shows are worried as the number of stars being infected with coronavirus is increasing. Sources say that the makers are taking maximum care and are following all the safety guidelines but still the numbers are rising. They further added that the shooting is taking place only with a limited cast and crew members.

The stars of the serials are dubious about whether to attend the shooting of the serials or not. The TV shoots had come to a complete halt since mid-March and recently the government has permitted the resumption of shoots under certain conditions. It is all known knowledge that Navya Swami, 'Ame Kadha' serial actress has been infected with the coronavirus. She took to her social media and confirmed the news that she was tested positive for coronavirus. She shared a video on her Instagram account in which she said that she is under self-quarantine. She further added that she is having healthy food and is taking all the necessary precautions. She also requested all her friends and people who were close to her in the past week to isolate themselves or get the COVID-19 test done if they noticed any symptoms.