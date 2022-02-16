Popular Names in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT Season 1 Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT titled Bigg Boss Not Stop is going to kick start on February 26. Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna will be hosting Bigg Boss Non Stop Season 1. Bigg Boss Non Stop will be aired on DisneyPlus Hotstar and will have a 24/7 live streaming. Bigg Boss Non Stop format will differ from the televised verison of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show lasts 70 days comprising 14 contestants. The top five contestants will compete in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Telugu. There is a rumour that ex-contestants from Bigg Boss Telugu seasons will enter Bigg Boss Non Stop. We can compare it to Bigg Boss Ultimate Tamil. The Boss Tamil Ultimate makers selected the famous contestants from each season and made them enter the house.

So rumour has it that Bigg Boss Non Stop will follow Bigg Boss Tamil makers. Both Bigg Boss Tamil OTT and Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be premiere on Hotstar. The rumoured confirmed contestants of the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT are Anchor Sravanthi, Anchor Shiva, Vishwak movie hero Arjun, Anil Rathod Model, Mahesh Vitta, Ashu Reddy, 7 Arts Sarayu, Akhil, and Ariyana. Are you excited about seeing them back in the Bigg Boss house? Let us know your opinion via your comments.