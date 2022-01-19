Poonam Pandey Gets Reprieve in Porn Video Case

The Supreme Court issued protection to Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey from arrest in the alleged porn films racket case. She is a co-accused in the alleged pornography case in which Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty is one of the main accused. According to ANI report, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued a notice to the Maharashtra government after an appeal filed by Poonam Pandey against a Bombay High Court order was junked. The Bench reportedly said, "No coercive action against the appellant. Issue notice."

It is all known knowledge that Bombay High Court declined to grant relief to Poona Panday. So, she challenged the order issued by the High Court in Supreme Court.

"While the Petitioner is not the owner or business partner in any such, websites or Online Platform, the only allegation against the Petitioner is that some video allegedly portraying the Petitioner is available on the website... In this regard, it is necessary to note that these websites, which allegedly have some videos of the petitioner have already been blocked and disabled by the government of India," the plea reportedly stated.

In September, Raj Kundra was granted bail in a pornography case by a magistrate court in Mumbai on furnishing a bond of Rs. 50,000.

Mumbai police had arrested five people for allegedly forcing women into making porn videos on February 4, 2021. It is said that the makers of the videos would promise the actresses, who came to Mumbai from various parts of the country, roles in web series. According to the reports, they would change the script and threaten the women to expose themselves. If the women deny then they were asked to pay the bills for the shooting preparations. Raj Kundra was the one who was arrested in connection with an adult film racket.

