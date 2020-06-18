Poonam Kaur Slams Tollywood Director For Her Depression

HYDERABAD: Following the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities started coming out with their own experiences with depression. After Khushbu now Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur, opens up about her depression and said that she has been in therapy for depression.

 

She is well known for her acting in movies like Gaganam, Souryam and Srinivasa Kalyanam. 

Poonam Kaur blamed a Tollywood's top director for her condition, she didn't directly disclose the name of the director. But she hinted about his name by calling him as guruji in her tweet.

But all the celebrities and actors who work for the Telugu Film Industry can easily guess the name of the director she is referring to.

She expressed her anger over the director through a series of tweets. Kaur said that she has approached that director to resolve the problem she had been facing. But the director was close to the person from whom Kaur has faced the problem.

She said that instead of helping her to get out of teh problem the director allegedly dismissed her plea.

Kaur said that she was shocked that such a popular director didn't show any interest in solving her problem.

The actress said that she was startled with what has happened with Sushant Singh Rajput In Bollywood and said that she doesn't want to end her life like Sushant and still undergoing therapy for mental depression.

The actress even alleged that teh director had manipulated his friend's life for his personal benefit.  

He controls the media and movie mafia, advertisements, Kaur said.

 

