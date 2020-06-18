HYDERABAD: Following the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities started coming out with their own experiences with depression. After Khushbu now Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur, opens up about her depression and said that she has been in therapy for depression.

She is well known for her acting in movies like Gaganam, Souryam and Srinivasa Kalyanam.

Poonam Kaur blamed a Tollywood's top director for her condition, she didn't directly disclose the name of the director. But she hinted about his name by calling him as guruji in her tweet.

But all the celebrities and actors who work for the Telugu Film Industry can easily guess the name of the director she is referring to.

She expressed her anger over the director through a series of tweets. Kaur said that she has approached that director to resolve the problem she had been facing. But the director was close to the person from whom Kaur has faced the problem.

She said that instead of helping her to get out of teh problem the director allegedly dismissed her plea.

Kaur said that she was shocked that such a popular director didn't show any interest in solving her problem.

The actress said that she was startled with what has happened with Sushant Singh Rajput In Bollywood and said that she doesn't want to end her life like Sushant and still undergoing therapy for mental depression.

The actress even alleged that teh director had manipulated his friend's life for his personal benefit.

He controls the media and movie mafia, advertisements, Kaur said.





A very humble n gentle approach of resolving issue was responded with deaf ear ... I was shocked n I am not still out of shocks given to me for nothing I have done ... m startled with what happend with #SushantSinghRajput i don’t want to end up like him ... Still under thearapy ! — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

U stopped ur friend from getting back to his very loving wife ... who she could have died for n the star gets abused today why coz of u coming in between them..children suffered,he suffered ,he still suffers ... why did u do this ...are u places to kill him like slow poison ? — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

And for a fact I never approached him for anything other than resolving an issue,his delaying n manipulative techniques ,misusing the power given by ministers n friends ... casting only ur muses..doing nothing but bhajana ... u want to silently ban me it’s fine but u r no #guruji — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020

Media is controlled by him ,movie mafia is controlled by him , advertisements are controlled by him,the way he communicated to me thru indirect articles online made me feel more sick thru my depression ...unnecessary articles putting me down ..I gave one reply n that was direct . — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 17, 2020