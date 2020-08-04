Pooja Hegde is the most sought-after actress in Tollywood right now. So far, she has accepted all the projects, whichever came her way. But now she appears to be treading a bit more cautiously in choosing her films. The latest news is that Pooja has refused to work with young hero Nithiin. According to reports, Pooja was approached to play opposite Nithiin in the remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Andhadhun that featured Ayushman Khurana.

Pooja is already committed to several projects including the ones with Prabhas’ ‘Radha Shyam’ and Akhil’s ‘The Eligible Bachelor’. It will be difficult for her to adjust the dates for Nithiin’s film as well and that is believed to be the prime reason why she turned down the offer.

The unit of ‘Andhadhun’ Telugu remake is now searching for another established actress to act with Nithiin.

The film will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi while Nithiin and Tagore Madhu will be jointly producing the film. Shilpa Shetty will also be seen in a prominent role. The entire film will be shot in Pondicherry.